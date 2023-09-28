Washington State Patrol accepting lateral hires for the first time in its 102-year history

WSP says they are seeing a vacancy of roughly 250 troopers, significantly impacting their ability to serve and protect Washington state.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is in need of troopers, investigators and other specialty positions.

"We're seeing a vacancy of roughly 250 right now. So, that's a significant impact on our ability to provide the services that Washingtonians expect and deserve," Chris Loftis, WSP's communications director, said.

Loftis says for the first time in its 102 year history WSP will begin accepting lateral hires from other law enforcement agencies both in and out of state. Those hires won't have to take part in the 26 week training WSP normally holds.

"Now, the lateral people will be able to transfer over and they'll be able to come through with a four week academy experience," Loftis said.

One agency that has succeeded with the lateral hiring program is right here in Spokane. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has hired laterally for more than 30 years.

"We received a lot of lateral transfers from agencies," Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said.

But, even with the lateral program, they're still short on deputies, just like everyone else.

"We're like every agency in the state and almost every agency in this country where we have significant hiring needs," Nowels said.

WSP's application only opened Wednesday, but Loftis has already seen a good reception.

"We already saw people doing just after going through the website and and starting the application process or calling our recruiters and asking questions," Loftis said.

Washington State Patrol is planning to hire 40 troopers through its lateral hire program. In a first kind of incentive, WSP is offering those hires up to $20,000 in bonuses.

WSP says that they hope to introduce their new class of lateral hires by next March.

Related Articles Here's how WSP uses forensic dental records testing to solve missing persons cases

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.