Washington State Patrol investigates alleged stabbing on Port Townsend ferry

Two people were taken into custody after after a person reportedly was stabbed on the Port Townsend ferry, the Washington State Patrol reported.

One person is injured and two others are in custody after a reported stabbing aboard the Port Townsend Ferry, the Wsahington State Patrol reported Wednesday.

Trooper Chelsea Hodgson posted on Twitter that the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on the ferry MV Kennewick.

The ferry was being held at the Port Townsend ferry dock while troopers investigated, Hodgson posted.

According to the Washington State Ferries, the last round-trip on the Port Townsend/Coupeville route was canceled due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. KING 5 will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.