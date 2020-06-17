Washington State Patrol chief on minority hires: ‘Less than what we’d like’

Records show slight increases in minority hiring over past decade, but the demographics of the Washington State Patrol do not match that of the state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Over the past decade the number of minority employees in the Washington State Patrol has slightly increased, but Chief John Batiste said there is plenty of room for improvement.

"The numbers now are less than what we'd like to see in the form of diversity,” Batiste said.

State lawmakers agree.

The budget that goes into effect next month provides an additional $150,000 to hire a consultant to look at WSP’s hiring practices, policies, and ways to increase minority recruitment.

According to WSP figures, the number of people of color employed by the state patrol increased from 12.6% in 2011 to 14.6% in 2019.

Commissioned officers between 2010 and January of 2020 saw slight increases in most minority groups.

The number of Hispanic troopers grew from 3.3% to 4.3%, Asians grew from 2.3% to 2.7%, and African Americans saw a slight increase, 2.5% to 2.6%.

The number of Native American troopers dropped from 1.7% to 0.9% between 2011 to 2019.

"In general we're glad that we're progressing forward and our numbers are improving,” said WSP Lt. T. Sharff, who heads up recruiting for WSP.

Sharff said the agency is “falling short” of its goals.