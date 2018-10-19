Washington hikers can get away from it all while saving their wallet.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced 12 free days where all Washington State Parks will have no entry fees for day-use visitors in 2019.

Normally, a Discover Pass costs $10 for a day-long visit for $30 for an annual pass and is required for any vehicles accessing Washington State Parks.

During the free days listed below no Discover Pass will be needed to enjoy all State Parks:

Tuesday, Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 21 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Tuesday, March 19 — State Parks’ 106th Birthday

Saturday, April 20 — Springtime free day

Monday, April 22 — Earth Day

Saturday, June 1 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 9 — Free Fishing Day

Sunday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day

Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 29 — Autumn free day

For all other days throughout the year, you can purchase a Discover Pass to access State Parks. To locate a park near you, visit the Washington State Parks website.

© 2018 KING