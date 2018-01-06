Pack your fishing poles and hiking boots – Washington state parks are free this weekend.

Trailgoers can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities without the usual required passes or fees during these freebie days. You can park at any Washington State Park without a Discover Pass on Saturday and Sunday.

June 9 is National Get Outdoors Day, and June 10 is Fishing Day. In addition to free trailhead parking, anyone can fish without a license that weekend. There are exceptions for certain kinds of fish so make sure you read up on the rules.

Other free days include August 25 for the National Park Service's birthday, September 22 for National Public Lands Day, November 11 for Veterans Day and November 23 for Autumn Day. All of these days don't require parks users to have a Discovery Pass or pay fees.

See the full list of free state parks days here.

For other days, you can check the Washington Trails Association website for the required recreation passes and permits.

