The Washington Trails Association announced their 2018 free days. Trailgoers can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities without the usual required passes or fees during these freebie days.

This Saturday, June 2 marks National Trails Day with Washington State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service. You can park at any Washington State Park without a Discover Pass.

June 9 is National Get Outdoors Day. The 9th and the 10th also mark Washington State Park's free fishing day in which anyone can fish without a license that weekend. There are exceptions for certain kinds of fish so make sure you read up on the rules.

August 25 is the National Park Service's Birthday and September 22 is National Public Lands Day. All of these days don't require parks users to have a discovery pass or pay fees.

For other days, you can check the Washington Trails Association website for the required recreation passes and permits.

