Washington officers who died from COVID-19 included on state law enforcement memorial

Five law enforcement officers died from COVID-19 in 2020. Their names are now part of the Peace Officers Memorial on the state Capitol campus in Olympia.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The list of law enforcement officers killed while serving the state of Washington now includes the names of five officers who died from COVID-19 in 2020.

State correctional officers David Christensen and Berisford Morse, Yakima Corrections Officer Daniel Oaks, Bainbridge Island Police Officer Kurt Enget and Grant County Deputy Dan Melvin all died from complications of COVID-19.

Their names are now part of the Peace Officers Memorial on the state Capitol campus in Olympia.

A total of 14 officers, those who died between September 2018 and the end of 2020, were honored during a ceremony at St. Martin’s University in Lacey Friday.

The other new names added to the memorial include: Washington State Patrol Trooper S. Renee Padgett, Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Shane Thompson, Cowlitz County Deputy Justin Derosier, Spokane Police Lt. Jon “J.D.” Anderson, Lynden Interim Chief Michael F. Knapp, Pierce County Deputy Cooper A. Dyson, Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin R. Schaffer, Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop, Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Joe Cortez.

Brian Johnston, executive director of the Behind the Badge Foundation, said 329 names are now on the memorial.

He said the COVID-related deaths are believed to be the first from a pandemic. Johnston said it’s uncertain if any of the names on the wall include victims from the 1918 influenza.

“I’m very proud,” said Crystal Smith, sister of Grant County Deputy Dan Melvin who died from COVID-19 in December of 2020.

He died days after his diagnosis, Smith said. His sister said doctors believe Melvin was exposed while on duty in the community. She said Melvin wanted to work in law enforcement “at 12 or 13.”

Melvin, 59, patrolled Grant County for 35 years and was just over a month away from retiring.

“Apparently his reason for being here was to do this job and now that it was done, he was called home,” said Smith.

She said her brother’s death convinced some skeptical about COVID-19 to wear masks and social distance.