International Rail Safety Week is September 23-29. The goal is to reduce pedestrian injuries and deaths by raising awareness about train crossings and tracks.

Governor Jay Inslee signed a proclamation about Washington's commitment to rail safety. Last year, 23 people died and 8 were hurt along train tracks in Washington state.

On Tuesday, Amtrak will join law enforcement from King, Pierce, and Thurston counties and BNSF Railway police for 'Operation Clear Track.' Officers will be stationed at rail crossings around the state to educate the community about safe crossings.

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission regulates railroad safety and approves new crossings. Tuesday's safety emphasis is part of a life-saving campaign happening across America and Canada.

