If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy nature this Veterans Day, you can do so for free in state and national parks.

Over 140 Washington state parks and four national parks and historic sites will waive their fees Monday.

State parks usually require a Discover Pass to gain entrance, which is $10 per day or $30 annually. Washington’s two national parks – Mount Rainier and Olympic – typically cost $30 per car per day.

In state parks, the free day only applies to day use; overnight stays still require a permit. In national parks, visitors may still need to pay user fees for activities such as camping, boating, or tours.

If you miss this free day, Washington State Parks will also waive fees for Autumn Day on November 29.

Find a list of Washington state parks here and national parks here.

