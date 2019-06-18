OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Lotto Jackpot is now nearly $11 million, the second highest the jackpot has been in the last 10 years.

Since there wasn’t a big winner on Saturday, the jackpot has now grown to $10.9 million.

The next lotto drawing takes place at 8 p.m. on Monday.

You can purchase tickets for tonight’s drawing up until 7:45 p.m.

Proceeds from Washington's Lottery benefit the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, providing scholarships to college students statewide.

You can find out where to purchase tickets here.