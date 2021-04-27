3 agencies investigating after Washington ferry engine fire

Washington State Ferries said the Wenatchee would “likely be out for months” after an engine fire occurred during sea trials.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Three agencies are investigating a fire that damaged an engine room aboard the Washington state ferry Wenatchee.

The vessel had been undergoing sea trials on April 22 when one of its recently rebuilt engines caught fire. Washington State Ferries (WSF) said two of the vessel’s engines had recently been overhauled.

No passengers were aboard the vessel at the time and no crew members were injured in the blaze.

The vessel was towed back to a maintenance facility in Bainbridge Island’s Eagle Harbor for work.

No damage estimates were available Tuesday. WSF said the Wenatchee would “likely be out for months.”