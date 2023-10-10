Washington State Ferries debuts Coca-Cola ad wraps

A Coca-Cola ad wrap is blanketing the front of some Washington State Ferries through Nov. 19.

SEATTLE — If you’re riding the ferry from Seattle to Bainbridge over the next few weeks, you may notice the boat looks a little different from the front passenger deck.

Washington State Ferries will display an exterior advertising wrap from the Coca-Cola Company through Nov. 19 as part of an effort to generate revenue.

State ferries said the agency approved contracts to sell ferry ad space several years ago, and Coca-Cola was the first big advertiser that was interested in exterior ad space. The wrap ads are part of a larger buy at Colman Dock in Seattle and Bainbridge, state ferries said.

The ads sparked backlash on Reddit from some ferry riders, who called them "tacky." Others were on board as long as the revenue led to normal service.

In fiscal year 2023, contracted advertising vendors generated $450,000 in concession revenue, which helps pay for operating costs.

The agency has previously installed public health-related ad wraps. The last few years the ferries said it displayed a mustache for Movember, which raises awareness for men’s health issues. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ferries said it worked with a healthcare provider on a mask graphic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ad revenue comes as state ferries have struggled with ongoing challenges, including staffing shortages and an aging ferry fleet that has impacted service schedules.