Going to the Washington State Fair? See a preview of COVID-19 protocols

Organizers are asking those opposed to the mask mandate or people who may feel unsafe at the fairgrounds not to come.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — After being canceled in 2020, the Washington State Fair reopens Friday with COVID-19 precautions in place.

This year’s fair will look like no other.

Under a health order from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, all visitors five and older and all employees must wear masks indoors and outdoors at the fairgrounds in Puyallup.

Fair spokesperson Stacy Van Horne said the only exemptions will be for people with medical conditions and when guests are eating or drinking.

“There was a mandate. We were basically told if we wanted to open up our gates we had to mask up outdoors,” said Van Horne.

She said the fair added 36 hand-washing stations to the fairgrounds, the number of vendors was reduced 25% and there are 10% fewer rides than usual, in an attempt to provide for more social distancing.

Van Horne said security officers will ask maskless guests to put masks on, or they will be asked to leave.

She hopes people will not be confrontational about the mandate.

“If you’re mad, whether it’s at us, the county, the state, or you’re fearful, stay home. It’s ok, we understand,” said Van Horne.

Fair employees will undergo COVID-19 testing to help the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department track any potential cases or outbreaks tied to the fair.

The department does have the authority to order the closure of the fair, according to department spokesperson Kenny Via.