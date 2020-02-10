Washington Department of Licensing extends driver license, permit expirations

Drivers do not need to wait until their extension is up to renew, and should do it as soon as possible.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in June 2019.

The state Department of Licensing extended the expiration dates of valid Washington state driver licenses and instruction permits, due to the ongoing pandemic and limited capacity at their offices.

Automatic extensions will apply to driver licenses and learner permits that expired March 1 through April 30, 2020, as well as those expiring October 1 through the end of the year. The department says this will give drivers extra time to renew online or schedule an appointment for in-person services without any penalties or late fees.

Licenses and permits that expired March 1 through April 30, 2020 were extended an additional 90 days, for a total of 270 days. This means they will expire nine months after the date printed on the card.

Licenses and permits expiring October 1 through December 31, 2020 are extended for 90 days. They will now expire three months after the date printed on the card.

Previously announced extensions for licenses and permits expiring May 1 through June 30, 2020 still apply and are for 180 days past the expiration date printed on the card. Licenses and permits expiring July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020 are extended for 90 days.

New cards showing the new expiration date will not be given. Drivers are asked to carry documentation of this extension and present it when needed. You can print letters for licensed drivers and permit holders.