Washington state sees decrease in initial, total unemployment claims

More than 571,000 total claims for benefits were filed for the week of Aug. 2-8, down 13% from the previous week.

Washington state saw a decrease in both initial weekly and total claims for unemployment benefits last week.

During the week of August 2-8, workers filed 22,140 initial regular unemployment claims, a decrease of 11.4%, according to the state Employment Security Department (ESD).

The ESD said 571,410 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories were filed during the same time period, a decrease of 13%.

Nearly 1.3 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and more than 996,000 people who filed initial claims have been paid.