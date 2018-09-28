The shine is coming back to the Washington State Capitol.

Cleaners from Seattle’s Pioneer Masonry have started scrubbing the legislative building’s sandstone dome. They constructed scaffolding around the lantern on the top of the dome.

Two cleaning platforms allow the cleaners to scrub the sandstone roof, the largest masonry dome in the United States, according to the state’s Department of Enterprise Services.

When crews did the last cleaning in 2012, they did not use a soapy solution and much of the dome is darkened with algae, moss and fungus.

Legislators called the dirty dome an embarrassment in March. At the time, Capitol Campus Architect Chris Gizzi said it was time for a cleaning.

“It’s about the darkest the stains I’ve ever seen,” said Gizzi.

This year crews are using low-pressure washers with a hot water soapy solution.

“It’s going to look good. A lot better than it does, that’s for sure,” said Pioneer Masonry’s Taumas Grigsby.

The state is paying Pioneer Masonry $1.275 million for the cleaning, which is expected to take crews until the end of the year.

“We want to make sure it’s done correctly and it looks good,” said Grigsby.

The public cannot access the roof of the Capitol, but Grigsby wore a KING 5 News GoPro for a look at the view from the top.

© 2018 KING