Data breach compromised info of 1.6 million Washingtonians who sought unemployment

SEATTLE — The Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) said a data breach may have exposed the personal information of 1.6 million residents who filed for unemployment last year, as well as other information from state agencies and local governments.

The breach involved third-party software used by the auditor’s office to transmit files. The software vendor, Accellion, announced last month that it had been attacked in December.

State Auditor Pat McCarthy said those potentially affected include people who filed for unemployment benefits from Jan. 1 to Dec. 10, 2020. That includes many state workers as well as people who had fraudulent unemployment claims submitted on their behalf.

The SAO said the data, which includes Social Security numbers and bank information, was exposed during a security breach on Dec. 25, 2020. Personal information including data held by the Department of Children, Youth and Families was also affected.

“I want to be clear: This was an attack on a third-party service provider,” said McCarthy. “The Employment Security Department did nothing to cause this, and is not responsible in any way for this incident.”

The auditor’s office said it stopped using the software vendor on Dec. 31 “for reasons unrelated to the incident.” The SAO said it has notified law enforcement and the Attorney General’s Office about the incident and is “evaluating other tools and protocols for sharing data files in the future.”

“I know this is one more worry for Washingtonians who have already faced unemployment in a year scarred by both job loss and a pandemic. I am sorry to share this news and add to their burdens,” said McCarthy. “This is completely unacceptable. We are frustrated and committed to doing everything we can to mitigate the harm caused by this crime."