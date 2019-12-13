Editor's note: Video previously aired on KING 5 in 2019.

Snow has been falling consistently in the mountains and some ski areas are getting ready to open this weekend.

The White Pass Ski Area announced on Facebook Friday they'll be opening on Saturday. The ski area got 18 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours and it's still coming down as of 8 a.m.

White Pass Ski Area OPENING TOMORROW! 18" new past 24 hours and still snowing! Head to skiwhitepass.com for lift info and frequent updates as we assess the hill throughout the day. Great job on the snow dances...

The Mount Baker Ski Area is also hoping to open this weekend. They got 12 inches of snow Thursday and are hoping for an additional 15-20 inches by Saturday. If that happens, they could open as soon as Sunday with limited runs.

So far, Stevens Pass has not announced plans for opening, but crews there are keeping up their snow dances.

Weather conditions are also looking favorable for the Summit at Snoqualmie to open soon. The group posted to their Facebook some pictures of the area, covered in white snow, and said to stay tuned for updates.

Other ski resorts, like Crystal Mountain and Mission Ridge, have opened already with limited runs. Be sure to check their websites for the latest snow totals and openings if you're planning to go this weekend.

