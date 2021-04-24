State House OKs plan to overhaul Washington's approach to drugs

Under the measure, simple drug possession would be a misdemeanor. Earlier this year, the state Supreme Court struck down Washington's simple drug possession law.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The attached video originally ran in March.

The state House of Representatives has approved an overhaul of Washington’s approach to drug possession after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional.

The amended bill, ESB 5476, now heads back to the Senate.

Majority Democrats in Olympia have seized on the court’s ruling in February as an opportunity to address some of the harm the war on drugs has caused, especially to communities of color.

The measure passed by the House on Saturday makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services.

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted that he encouraged both chambers of the Legislature to come to an agreement on addressing the state Supreme Court's decision.

In February, the state Supreme Court struck down the simple drug possession law, after a case of a Spokane woman who said she didn't know that there was methamphetamine in the pocket of a pair of jeans she got from a friend.

Justices said that because the law didn't require proof that the woman knew that she was carrying drugs, that was in violation of her due process protections.

After the law was struck down, at least 18 people who were jailed for simple drug possession, had their sentences commuted by Inslee.

Two days later, one of the people released, Randall Taufetee, was arrested for driving at speeds of 120 mph.