Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell say they are concerned with the number of acute flaccid myelitis cases being investigated in Washington state and nationwide.

The two sent a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield saying as much, while requesting information regarding progress on research into prevention and treatment.

"While CDC classifies AFM [acute flaccid myelitis] as a very rare condition, we are concerned by the number of cases identified this year," the letter reads.

As of Tuesday, the CDC had confirmed 62 cases in 22 states. There are seven possible cases in Washington state. The number of cases this year has already surpassed last year, but hasn't reached the total in 2016, when there was a "concerning spike."

"These reports are particularly alarming [because] the majority of suspected cases are children," the letter reads.

Approximately 90 percent of cases are children who have experienced muscle weakness or paralysis. Symptoms tend to occur about a week after a fever or respirator illness.

The cause of AFM is unknown. Symptoms are similar to other viruses, which make it difficult to diagnose. Those symptoms include a drooping face and eyelids, trouble with eye movement, trouble swallowing, and slurred speech. Some people have had difficulty breathing.

The CDC recommends people follow normal disease prevention steps to avoid the disease, including staying current on vaccines, washing hands, and avoiding mosquito bites.

