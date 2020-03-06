Real-time updates: Seattle rally planned on Capitol Hill Wednesday

Find the latest developments on rallies in western Washington to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody.

A group is planning to rally at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park Wednesday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd and to call for defunding the Seattle Police Department.

The rally's agenda includes speakers and then a march to the Seattle Police Department, where the group plans to deliver a petition to defund the police department, which has reached at least 17,000 signatures.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan promised to meet with leaders of the George Floyd protests Wednesday afternoon to begin working on a plan for police reform.

The meeting will come after five straight nights of demonstrations in Seattle over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.

Durkan and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best addressed hundreds of demonstrators Tuesday evening and urged them to continue pushing for their demands.

“Your voices are holding me accountable, are important and you should continue to raise them,” Durkan said. “We want you to march, we want you to raise your voices, we want you to continue on the path to justice.”

Durkan said she would work on a plan with Best and the Community Police Commission but stressed she wanted input from the protesters themselves. The mayor agreed to sit with leaders of the protests Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss what a plan would look like moving forward.

“We won’t get it perfect every time, but we will keep trying,” Durkan said.