Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow

With more snow on the way overnight, people in North Seattle and Shoreline shopped with a mission in mind to get prepared for the snow and the holidays ahead.

SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead.

In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two inches of snow on the ground. With more snow on the way overnight, people showed up with a mission in mind to get prepared for the snow and for the holidays ahead.

"Pretty busy day," said Ted Betz, a Costco employee. "People are like stocking up their carts to the maximum... I saw a guy coming out with like four big boxes of firewood.”

Betz added, "People are really preparing for the winter.”

One man said he is stocking up on groceries ahead of worsening winter conditions.

"Well if it’s gonna snow a whole bunch, I gotta be self-sufficient at home," said James Bosch, a Vietnam veteran and retired mailman. “I have enough to make it for a couple weeks.”

But he’s not the only one who made sure to spend the night refreshing their inventory.

Masany Suzuki, a Shoreline mother of boys, said, "I need to stock if I cannot go out the next three days, four days.”

Her school-aged sons are on winter break, she said, so she has extra reason to rejuvenate her pantry.

"I work from home, so I don’t have to worry about [commuting], but I’m worried about hungry boys at home. No school, so I have to feed them. Hungry boys," she said.

The focus of others? A final holiday shopping rush. Trina Loukas, a shopper and longtime western Washingtonian, said she is getting her daughter "some last-minute things," adding, "because I was looking today on Amazon, and not everything can get delivered by Christmas."

A spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation told KING 5 on Sunday that crews have been pre-emptively treating the busiest roads with anti-icing treatment so that plows can effectively clear snow from the roads.