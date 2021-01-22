Level 3 evacuations issued due to fire at Washington Potato in Warden

At least four fire agencies are responding to the fire, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

WARDEN, Wash. — Multiple fire crews are battling a fire at Washington Potato in Warden on Thursday night that has led to Level 3 evacuations, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

According to GCSO spokesman Kyle Forman, the evacuations were upgraded to Level 3 for those west of Road U-SE and south of SR170 due to a possibility that a large ammonia storage tank may explode. He also added that anyone in the central Warden area should evacuate.

According to a GCSO Facebook post, there are no reports of injuries at the fire at Washington Potato. Crews from Grant County Districts 4 and 5, Royal Slope and Adams County District 5 are fighting the fire, according to the post.

The Warden Police Department and the GCSO are closing roads leading to the scene as only emergency vehicles are allowed at this time, GCSO said.

There has been no information released about the cause of the fire.