PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Crews are working to rescue a whale trapped in a fishing net near Port Angeles Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted photos of the whale.

Officials said it appeared the gray whale was caught in a derelict fishing net in the Straight of Juan de Fuca near Port Angeles.

It's unknown the whale's condition at this time.

A gray whale caught in a fishing net near Port Angeles, April 24, 2020.

Wash. Dept. of Natural Resources

This is a developing story, check back for updates.