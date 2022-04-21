$587,000 in grants aim to boost mental health of police

More than 20 law enforcement agencies will receive $587,000 in mental health funding.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Law enforcement officers have been critical of recent laws passed in Olympia changing how police conduct their work, but police departments and sheriff’s offices appreciate state grant funding meant to boost mental health assistance for officers.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) allocated more than $587,000 in grants to agencies across the state. According to the association, the funds will be used to “establish a behavioral health support and suicide prevention program” for officers.

“It’s appreciated very much,” said Mason County Sheriff’s Sgt. Trevor Severance.

His agency received $25,000 to be used this year and another $12,000 in 2023.

Severance said the funding will help improve the agency’s workout room to enhance physical and mental health and pay for counseling services for employees seeking help.

Severance himself suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after shooting and killing someone on a police call in 2015. While investigators cleared Severance of any wrongdoing, friends and family noticed he changed after the shooting.

“Attitude, temper, grumpy. I just wasn’t happy,” said Severance, who credits his wife for getting him to seek help.

“I wasn’t the same guy she married,” said Severance.

The 22-year law enforcement veteran said for too long police officers have been told to “suck it up” when they are having struggles.

Severance said the times have changed, and the state funding will help law enforcement officials get the help they need.

Next year state legislators approved spending $1.5 million to expand behavioral health programs for law enforcement.