Washington officials provide update on state's hospitals amid 5th wave of COVID-19 pandemic

As of Aug. 30, there were 1,570 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) held a briefing Tuesday morning to deliver an update on the status of hospitals amid a fifth wave in the COVID-19 pandemic.

WSHA president Cassie Sauer is joined by Harborview Medical Centerobstetrics specialist Dr. Linda Eckert, Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO Julie Petersen, and Providence Health Care COO Peg Currie.

Hospitals have been under an incredible amount of strain in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose exponentially through the month of August due to the delta variant.

Since last week’s WSHA update, King and Pierce counties both issued outdoor mask mandates, and a number of school districts have returned to class around the state.

At least nine school districts returned to in-person learning Tuesday, and outdoor mask mandates took effect in King and Pierce counties, requiring face coverings regardless of vaccination status at all large outdoor events.

Also, following some concern from the WSHA panelists about the likely spike in cases at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, the Pierce County health officer mandated the event require universal masking since it began before the outdoor mandate took effect.

The mandates, following the statewide universal mask requirement for indoor public spaces, come as hospitalizations have reached new all-time highs.

The state has far surpassed its previous record of about 1,100 hospitalizations set during last winter’s COVID-19 surge. As of Aug. 30, there were more than 1,500 hospitalized due to the virus, the equivalent of multiple Harborview Medical Centers at capacity.

Officials continue to urge those who can to get vaccinated, with the latest data showing only about 0.5% of Washingtonians who are fully vaccinated have tested positive for the virus.

At last week’s briefing, Dr. Mark Johnson with Confluence Health said the latest models show the state’s vaccination rate needs to reach at least 85% of the total population to beat the delta variant.