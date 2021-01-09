‘Great time to volunteer’: Washington nonprofits recovering from pandemic

SEATTLE — This week, Jake Whittenberg featured the 50th coffee mug in his “Monday Morning Mug” segment on KING 5 Mornings. The series puts a weekly spotlight on a new local nonprofit organization every week.
Nonprofits have had a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the state association Washington Nonprofits, there was about a 6% job decline across the state’s nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits make up nearly 10% of all jobs in Washington.
While some organizations are faring well because they have a direct impact on struggling families, others relying on ticket sales in the arts and entertainment have had a harder time.
“Now is a great time to volunteer,” said Laura Pierce, executive director of Washington Nonprofits. “It's a perfect time to check-in and see what kind of opportunities there are for you to make a difference in your community.”
A few fast facts about Washington nonprofits:
- There are 24,375 charitable nonprofit organizations in Washington.
- Nonprofits mobilize volunteers. Around 30% of Washingtonians volunteer, contributing over 198 million hours of volunteer services, valued at over $5 billion.
- Nonprofit organizations employ more than 238,000 people across Washington, representing 7.31% of the workforce. That is more than construction, which is around 6.13%.