‘Great time to volunteer’: Washington nonprofits recovering from pandemic

Some nonprofit organizations relying on ticket sales in the arts and entertainment are having a harder time recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEATTLE — This week, Jake Whittenberg featured the 50th coffee mug in his “Monday Morning Mug” segment on KING 5 Mornings. The series puts a weekly spotlight on a new local nonprofit organization every week.

Nonprofits have had a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the state association Washington Nonprofits, there was about a 6% job decline across the state’s nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits make up nearly 10% of all jobs in Washington.

While some organizations are faring well because they have a direct impact on struggling families, others relying on ticket sales in the arts and entertainment have had a harder time.

“Now is a great time to volunteer,” said Laura Pierce, executive director of Washington Nonprofits. “It's a perfect time to check-in and see what kind of opportunities there are for you to make a difference in your community.”

If you want to spotlight a local nonprofit in your community, send Jake a mug at the address below:

KING 5 attn Jake Whittenberg

1501 1st Ave. S

Seattle, WA 98234

A few fast facts about Washington nonprofits: