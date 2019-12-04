PUYALLUP, Wash. — Dwight Mathews grew up watching monster trucks at the Tacoma Dome. Friday night, he’ll be driving one at the Washington State Spring Fair in Puyallup.

Mathews grew up near Port Townsend in Chimacum and learned how to work on trucks from his father when he was “a foot tall.”

“I’ve been around it forever,” Mathews said. “The fact that I get the opportunity to work on a monster truck and drive one is crazy.”

Mathews first hit the monster truck tracks in Canada earlier this year and helped build “Spitfire,” monster truck he'll be driving Friday. He said the truck can jump 30-40 feet in the air.

“Everything else in the world doesn’t matter as soon as I’m strapped in that seat. It’s all fun from there,” Mathews said.

But Mathews won’t be the only one having fun on Friday night. His dad will be in the stands watching him race around the track during the Malicious Monster Truck Tour competition.

