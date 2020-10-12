Marine toxin closes most of Washington coast to Dungeness crab fishing

All recreational Dungeness crab fisheries from the Queets River to the Columbia River are closed due to elevated marine toxin levels.

SEATTLE — A large portion of Washington’s coast is closed to Dungeness crab fishing due to elevated marine toxin levels, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The agency said all recreational Dungeness crab fisheries from the Queets River to the Columbia River are closed. This includes Grays Harbor and the Westport Boat Basin.

Commercial Dungeness crab fisheries along the coast, in Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and the Columbia River are also closed until further notice.

Officials announced the closures after testing showed high domoic acid levels in Dungeness crab. Domoic acid is a natural toxic produced by algae. It can be harmful if consumed in large quantities.

Domoic acid levels have been increasing in coastal waters over recent months. Earlier this year, all Washington coastal beaches closed to razor clam digging due to high levels of the toxin.

“Domoic acid just is not cutting us any breaks in recent weeks and months,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “Closing crabbing areas is not what we want to do right now, but safety has to be our first concern and amnesic shellfish poisoning is not something we or our colleagues at the Department of Health can take lightly.”