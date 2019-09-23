SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier story on vaping concerns in Washington.

A Tacoma man has filed a lawsuit against several vape pod manufacturers, claiming that defects in the products caused injuries to his lungs.

Charles Wilcoxen, the 44-year-old man who filed the suit, starting vaping in January of 2018. Since then, he purchased and consumed vape pods that contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that gives you a high.

On Sept. 11, Wilcoxen vaped like normal and had severe wheezing and difficulty breathing that night, according to court documents.

He spent three days in the hospital and was told by doctors that he suffered from "lipoid pneumonia" caused by vaping, the suit claimed.

Wilcoxen's suit targets six vaping manufacturers, claiming they were "negligent in the manufacture of the vaporizer" and that "they knew or should have known the product was not safe for human consumption."

The suit claims that Wilcoxen's father died of lung cancer from smoking cigarettes, and Wilcoxen believed vaping would be a safer alternative.

Wilcoxen is unable to run, work full time or participate in physical activities, the suit alleges.

One of Wilcoxen's attorneys is calling for better federal regulations on the sale of marijuana products.

“My hope is that manufacturers of legal vaping cartridges and devices can be held accountable for their products,” said Wilcoxen. “With proper oversight andSee more stringent guidelines, I believe their products will be safer.”

Wilcoxen is seeking damages for physical injury, pain and suffering and emotional trauma. He is also seeking damages for the costs of medical treatment.

