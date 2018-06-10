The Senate voted Saturday to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice, solidifying conservative control of the highest court in the land for years to come and ending a bitter battle over his nomination.

Washington lawmakers reacted to the 50-48 vote, almost completely down party lines with Sen. Joe Manchin being the only Democrat who voted in favor of Kavanaugh.

(Read lawmakers' statement below. Additional statements obtained by KING 5 will be added.)

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)

“With this vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh, Senate Republicans have once again failed women and survivors, abdicated the Senate’s constitutional advice and consent role, and undermined the public’s confidence in our nation’s Supreme Court. I am disappointed, frustrated, and angry today—but I’m more motivated than ever to get up tomorrow and keep fighting for the families I represent in Washington state and for the kind of country I know we can be.

“Twenty-seven years ago I watched the Anita Hill hearings with my daughter and got so mad at the way she was treated that I decided to run for the Senate, ignored everyone who told me I had no shot, and won. I had hoped we could have made more progress in the years since, but I am very confident that there are some women and girls watching the Senate these past two weeks who feel the way I did back then, who will channel that anger, and who will be joining me in Congress in the years ahead.”

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

“It is a very sad day. President Trump promised to put a Justice on the court who would take away rights generations of Americans fought to secure. Now that Justice is on the bench.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

“I congratulate Judge Kavanaugh on his bipartisan confirmation by the U.S. Senate as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I have no doubt that Justice Kavanaugh will faithfully and impartially consider decisions that come before our highest court for many years to come, and he will respect the limited role of government as defined in the Constitution.”

Rep. Pramilla Jayapal (D-WA)

“Eleanor Roosevelt once said, ‘We go ahead together or we go down together.’ Today, it is clear the party of Donald Trump wants us to go down together, ramming through a Supreme Court nominee at the expense of the legitimacy of our highest court and public trust.

“They could have chosen another nominee. They could have let a full investigation find out all the facts. Instead, for the first time in our modern history, the Senate has confirmed an individual whose relevant documents were not released to the public and who has, at best, misled the Senate about his involvement in critical issues such as warrantless surveillance and past judicial confirmations. Worse still, this nominee has a giant asterisk next to his name around the multiple sexual assault allegations against him. In the end, his overt partisanship, belligerence and disrespect during his last hearings were shocking and made it clear that he is simply not fit to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

“His confirmation, opposed by a plurality of the American people, undermines the reputation, credibility and, ultimately, the success of the highest court of this land.

“In the past week, at the White House’s apparent direction, FBI investigators did not even speak to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I was moved to tears by her deeply credible and brave testimony. Her courage will continue to be an inspiration to survivors across the country. Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation today is, simply, a slap in the face to all the women across our country who simply have not been believed for so long. Today, to those survivors of sexual assault who are weeping and despondent, I send courage and strength. Do not lose hope. Your experiences are real, your pain and stories are part of the tapestry of injustice that only calls us even more strongly to work together for justice and rise up—together.

“As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I will do everything in my power to ensure full oversight and accountability—no matter what the US Senate does today. We will never be deterred in the fight for justice that we can all believe in.”

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA)

“Today’s vote creates the most right-wing, partisan Supreme Court that America has seen in generations. It’s a sad day for our judiciary branch when we put a committed Republican political operative on the highest court in the land.

“Under a new Kavanaugh court, the fight will take place in the states. Today’s confirmation increases the stakes for governors’ elections, making it even more important that we elect leaders at the state level who will stand up to protect our rights. On issues from women’s health to the environment, from gerrymandering to LGBTQ equality, Democratic governors across the country can, and will, fight back against President Trump’s attempts to roll back progress.

“State officials have already been leading the way in fighting back against the Trump agenda. In 31 days, we have the opportunity to grow the ranks of Democratic governors and protect the residents of more states from the threat posed by this reckless President and his judicial overreach.

“It’s clear that we can no longer count on our federal checks and balances to protect us, making it even more important that we elect Democratic governors who will. Today, the Senate votes, but on November 6th, we get to vote. I’m ready to vote, and millions of folks across American disgusted with the chaos coming out of Washington are ready to vote, too.”

© 2018 KING