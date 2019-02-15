President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he'll declare a national emergency so he can build a southern border wall.

Washington lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties released statements Thursday in opposition to the president's decision. Republicans argued that an emergency declaration to fund a border wall would allow future Democratic presidents to do the same thing for their political agendas.

Two Republicans from Washington state who are speaking out share the President's concerns about securing the southern border, but disagreed with the decision to declare a national emergency.

Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler, WA-3rd District, said, "An emergency declaration would set a dangerous precedent. Some conservatives may cheer today, but someday it's likely that the shoe will be on the other foot, and a liberal president would have the power to disregard Congress, declare an emergency, and enact whatever policy she sees fit."

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, WA-5th District, said it "undermines our constitutional separation of powers" and "President Trump is opening the door for any future president to act alone without Congressional approval."

Freshman Congresswoman Kim Schrier, a Democrat representing District 8, tweeted on Friday that the declaration was "an abuse of power."

Governor Jay Inslee called the president's declaration "alarming and legally dubious."

Congress has given Trump about $1.4 billion for border barriers, well below the $5.7 billion Trump has insisted he needed to build a wall.

To get around Congress, Trump plans to use his executive authority to tap other sources of funding to get a total of $8 billion to build the wall. The White House says Trump plans to tap accounts in the Treasury and Defense departments, but not money earmarked for disaster relief.