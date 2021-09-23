Washington lawmaker chairs hearing in D.C. on unruly airline passengers

According to the FAA from 2015 to 2020 there were 786 investigations into unruly passengers and just in the first nine months of 2021, there have been 789.

SEATAC, Wash. — Today Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA) was chair of a hearing in Washington D.C. examining the surge in incidents involving unruly passengers on flights this year.

At the hearing, lawmakers discussed thousands of incidents reported over the last year. One cited by the FAA took place at Sea-Tac Airport.

Warren Long’s flight from San Francisco to SeaTac Airport Thursday was a smooth one. “It left late but it was a good flight,” he told KING 5 as he picked up his bag from baggage claim.

Like many others he’s seen the viral videos circulating the internet of passengers kicking, hitting and even spitting on flight crews this year.

“I don’t know how frequent this is, or how prevalent the situation is but when I hear about it, I’m really amazed and surprised,” Long said, “I think it’s basic disrespect for other people.”

In-flight incidents have been more prevalent this year than the last five years combined.

According to the FAA from 2015 to 2020 there were 786 investigations into unruly passengers on flights… and just in the first nine months of 2021, there have been 789.

Airlines have filed nearly 4,387 passenger complaints, and about 75% of those were related to improper mask use.

“This is not an excuse to get rid of the mask mandate. This is the real question why people take it out on the very people in the air on the airplane, who are there to make the flight safer for them,” Rep. Larsen told KING 5.

“This behavior is from a small percentage of the traveling public, but it is disgusting, it is unacceptable, and it is a danger to fellow passengers, to crew, and the entire U.S. aviation system,” Larsen said in his opening statements.

He also discussed the need for more to be done to protect airline works.

“Congress, the federal government and the aviation industry must work together to protect airline crews, airport staff and the traveling public from passenger outbursts, while also preparing for the next public health and national security crises,” Larsen said.

In response to the rise of unruly passengers, the FAA created a zero-tolerance policy this year, meaning no more warnings for bad behavior, just hefty fines.

The FAA cited an incident At SeaTac Airport where a man was fined $10,500 for falsely reporting a bomb on the plane and saying it was being hijacked.

“I think it’s appropriate if they’re not courteous and not respectful. I think they should be held accountable,” said Long.

Rep. Larsen reintroduced the National Aviation Preparedness Plan Act this week, which he said would force the CDC and FAA to have a plan in place for how to respond to other big health crises in the future.