President Trump and Kim Jong Un left a meeting in Singapore Tuesday, afternoon local, time to sign an unidentified document.

Eyes across the world follow the two leaders, waiting for more details about the behind-closed-doors meeting.

Some of those eyes include local South Koreans. For them, this summit holds promise; the prospect of denuclearization, of peace, maybe a unified Korea.

"I was six when the Korean War broke out, so I do remember a lot," said Dr. Woody Ahn.

He, like many others his age, can’t help but imagine things as they were when he was a child.

LATEST: President Trump and Kim Jong Un sign document at summit

"I think I'm just like most Korean people. We hope some good things happen. This is just... it's so sad. So many years we are separated now," said Ahn.

Former Federal Way Mayor Mike Park understands politics and what it took to get to this point.

"I believe there is some agreeable condition between the countries, otherwise they're not going to meet each other. So there is a lot of preparation already done. So I believe this outcome is a matter of what degree does either party, either country is willing to compromise," said Park.

While everyone wants peace, a unified Korea might not be a priority for millennials.

"For the younger generation, maybe, people who are still in school or are just getting their careers started, I don't know if it's that meaningful,” said Sara Oh, President of the Federal Way Korean American Association. "In my opinion some of the younger generations are a little bit skeptical. Not just skeptical, but kind of reserved about what unification can mean for our country.”

Unification, of course, is really an afterthought for many. Before that can even be discussed, the big focus is on what it will take to convince Kim Jong Un to give up his Nukes, and laying the foundation for peace on the Korean Peninsula, then building relationships from there.

© 2018 KING