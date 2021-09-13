WATCH LIVE: Washington hospital leaders deliver update on status of state’s health care system

As of last Tuesday, there are 251 people on ventilators in the state and more than 1,600 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) is holding a briefing Monday morning to discuss the status of the state’s health care system amid the latest wave in the COVID-19 pandemic.

WSHA Executive Vice President Taya Briley is being joined by Cascade Medical Center CEO Diane Blake, Chief Executive of Providence Southwest Service Area Darin Goss and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s Dr. Christopher Baliga, an infectious disease specialist.

Recent WSHA briefings have become increasingly worrisome as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise steeply due to the unvaccinated and highly transmissible delta variant.

Since the last WSHA briefing on Tuesday of last week, a number of developments have taken effect.

Monday is the first day of the statewide outdoor mask mandate for large events, which requires that everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a face-covering at events with 500 or more attendees.

Also notably, a number of large venues in King County announced last Tuesday they’d be requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

King County also announced it is working on a new policy to require COVID-19 vaccinations for many non-essential businesses along with a verification system that businesses could use to verify customers’ vaccination statuses.

Nationally, President Biden announced Thursday new vaccine mandates for federal employees and contractors that affect roughly 100 million Americans.

The WSHA has continued to warn the state that “health care is not an unlimited resource,” as explained by Providence Health Care COO Peg Currie last week.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 251 patients on ventilators across the state, which was a 34% weekly increase, with a total of 1,674 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.