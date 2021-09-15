Washington health officials deliver update on COVID-19 pandemic after state passes grim milestone

The state reported Tuesday that 7,037 Washingtonians have died from COVID-19.

SEATTLE — A day after Washington state passed 7,00 deaths due to COVID-19, the state Department of Health (DOH) is scheduled to update the public on the ongoing pandemic response.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, Acting Chief Science Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist, Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts and Deputy Secretary of COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach are all expected to attend the briefing.

Earlier this week, the Washington State Hospital Association reported that as cases have begun plateauing, the number of COVID-19 patients taking ventilators has continued to increase significantly.

Virginia Mason’s Dr. Christopher Baliga said hospitals are “keeping our head above water, but barely,” adding that surgeries have been reduced and health care facilities are “not operating normally.”

It isn’t just COVID-19 patients, 95% of whom are unvaccinated, but also staffing shortages as more people leave the health care industry amid the latest spike in cases driven by the delta variant.

Despite Tuesday’s grim milestone, there were some positive takeaways from the new data.

Case rates showed a dramatic dip early last week after plateauing over the course of a week or so. The seven-day average actually went below 3,000 cases for the first time since mid-August on Sept. 6, exactly two weeks after the statewide indoor mask mandate went into effect.

However, there may be some lull in the reporting due to the Labor Day holiday.

Vaccination rates remain steady with the seven-day average of daily doses given between 15,000 to 16,000 from the end of August through early September.