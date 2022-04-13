Washington health officials to consider requiring COVID vaccinations for students

An advisory board voted 7-6 earlier this year to not recommend a vaccination requirement for students in the state.

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington State Board of Health (BOH) will consider on Wednesday morning whether or not to add COVID -19 vaccinations to the list of required shots for K-12 students.

Earlier this year a state advisory board recommended against it by a 7-6 vote, but there are considerations like vaccination rates among school-aged groups.

According to the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 36% of ages 5-11 have started the vaccination process while nearly 32% are fully vaccinated.

For the age group 12-15, 59% have received at least one shot while 55% are fully vaccinated and 39% have received a booster.

In the 16- and 17-year-old age group 67% have started the vaccination process while 62% are fully vaccinated and 43% have received a booster.

Vaccination rates in King County are a little higher. 52% of ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated while 76% of kids ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Washington state requires 11 vaccinations for students to attend school including Chickenpox, Mumps, Polio, Hepatitis B and whooping cough.

The state dropped its indoor masking mandate on March 12, with schools across the state also dropping mask requirements around the same time.

While cases have been on a steady decline across the state since the mandate was lifted, experts say that waning immunity and a persistent omicron BA.2 variant could fuel another wave in the ongoing pandemic.