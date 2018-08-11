An Olympia gun store owner says he will likely stop selling semi-automatic assault rifles after Washington voters approved Initiative 1639, one of the strictest gun laws in the country.

“Instead we would like to show people there are other things and other tools that can do the same job,” said Don Teague, owner of Private Sector Arms.

I-1639 raises the purchase age of semi-automatic assault rifles from 18 to 21, requires a 10-day waiting period before purchase, enhanced background checks, training, and registration information.

Teague said his customers won’t want to deal with those new restrictions and says customers will be more willing to buy modified rifles or handguns that are essentially the same weapons.

Most of the new restrictions go into effect July 1, 2019. The purchase age goes up January 1, 2019.

Teague expects business to pick up at his store.

“Everybody under the age of 21 is going to be buying up everything they can get their hands on that is a semi-automatic. These are people that probably wouldn’t even give a crap,” said Teague.

I-1639 also requires “safe and secure” storage of weapons around people who cannot legally possess weapons, like children and felons.

Opponents to the initiative said they will be challenging I-1639 in court.

