Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

This is the second time Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic first started.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday in a statement that Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms including a mild cough, and he will continue working and taking meetings virtually.

This is the second time Inslee test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic first started. He is fully vaccinated after he got booster shots in October 2021, March 2022 and September 2022, and tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2022. Inslee's spouse Trudi Inslee has tested negative for COVID.

As of Wednesday, Inslee is consulting with his doctor regarding whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments.

“Once again I am very appreciative to be vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said. “This is a scientific gift that has given us the capacity to prevent hospitalizations or worse. I encourage folks who haven’t received their booster to talk with their doctor and avail themselves of this protective, life-saving measure.”

