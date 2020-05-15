Would you let your spouse cut your hair? Inslee does

Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he's had the same stylist for years – his wife.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Many Washington residents in need of a haircut will have to wait until Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee's “Safe Start Washington” plan to reopen the economy.

Hair salons and barbershops are currently considered non-essential businesses and are not allowed to open until then.

But one KING 5 viewer reached out to us to ask, "Inslee looks like he's had a fresh haircut every time he's on TV. What gives? We can't get ours cut."

Turns out, Inslee said he has a "secret stylist of incredible acumen." The governor gives his wife, Trudi, credit for helping him keep his hair short and neat off and on for 50 years.

He said his wife uses the same shears she got when they were first married, and they still work.