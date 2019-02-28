Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is likely to announce his candidacy for president in the coming days, according to multiple sources who spoke with KING 5 on Wednesday.

Inslee, a Democrat currently in his second term as governor, has traveled to Iowa and New Hampshire in recent months and has publicly said he is considering a run that would be focused around the issue of climate change.

Last fall, a political action committee called Vision PAC was established and funded with $100,000 to support Inslee’s travel as he explored the possibility of a White House run. Many of the donors were Washington state residents with a history of supporting Inslee and other Democrats.

Inslee on Wednesday did not answer when a KING 5 reporter asked him at the state capitol in Olympia about a potential presidential campaign.

Inslee would enter a crowded Democratic field for the 2020 party nomination. Already, five Democratic senators have declared their candidacy, and former vice president Joe Biden is said to be seriously weighing a bid.

No Washington state politician has formally entered a campaign for president since 1976, when Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson competed for the Democratic nomination ultimately won by Jimmy Carter, then the governor of Georgia.

Inslee has made climate change and renewable energy key to his campaigns for governor. Writing last month in The Washington Post, Inslee said the country’s “next president must summon the full energies of our nation to realize what the science is demanding of us. We must strive to achieve net-zero carbon pollution by midcentury, create a 100 percent clean-energy grid, and deploy new strategies and massive investments to transition off fossil fuels and decarbonize transportation, buildings and industries.”

RELATED: Report: Inslee eyes presidential run focused on climate change

But so far in Washington state, Inslee and supporters have been unable to pass a key policy aimed at spurring the renewable energy industry. The legislature rejected an Inslee plan for a carbon tax during his first term, and voters rejected a statewide ballot initiative to create one in 2016.

Last week, POLITICO reported that “close allies” of Gov. Inslee created an independent “super PAC” called Act Now On Climate to raise money to support Inslee if he runs.

WATCH KING 5 NEWS AT 5: