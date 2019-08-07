As we head into summer travel season, gas prices in Washington state are down, according to a report from gas price analyst Gas Buddy.

Washington gas prices have fallen for two straight months, down from a high of $3.49 at the beginning of May. Over the last month, Seattle area prices fell 10 cents, and statewide prices fell 8.8 cents, as of Monday.

The average price of gas in Washington is $3.33 per gallon, which is the fourth most expensive in the U.S. following California, Hawaii, and Nevada.

While gas prices actually rose slightly across the country over the same time period, a Gas Buddy spokesperson says the regional differences have to do with supply and demand, meaning that Washingtonians are driving and traveling less than in other parts of the country.

Washington’s slight decline follows a big spike earlier this spring, where Seattle saw its gas prices rise 42 cents over one month.