RICHLAND, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above is from a story previously aired on KING 5 in 2018 discussing the same legal case.

A Richland florist who refused to provide flowers for a same-sex marriage on religious grounds is once again asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take her case.

Barronelle Stutzman and her attorneys announced Wednesday they will continue to pursue a Supreme Court hearing in the 6-year-old case.

The 74-year-old Stutzman owns Arlene's Flowers in Richland.

In 2013, Stutzman refused to provide flowers for the same-sex wedding of Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed, saying she believes "marriage is a sacred union of a man and a woman."

Attorney Jack Ewart represented the same-sex couple in their lawsuit against the florist.

"It was exceptionally hurtful to our clients. And after thinking about it for some time, they got in touch with the ACLU of Washington, who got in touch with us. We filed a lawsuit under the Washington law against discrimination and the consumer protection act," said Ewart.

The Supreme Court last year remanded the case back to the Washington Supreme Court, which in June reiterated that Stutzman broke state law by refusing to design the flowers for the same-sex wedding.

RELATED: Washington court upholds ruling in case of flowers for gay wedding

A Southern Baptist, Stutzman has argued that designing flowers is an artistic expression protected under the First Amendment.

Her lawyers contend that no creative professional should be required to create art that violates their core convictions.

RELATED: Same-sex couple court cases discussed by Seattle legal panel