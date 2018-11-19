Washington firefighters deployed to the deadly and devastating wildfires in California have begun the return trip home.

More than 200 firefighters mobilized to California one week ago.

Crews were sent to battle a series of fires across the state that have so far taken the lives of 80 people, hundreds more remain missing. Northern California's Camp Fire has destroyed nearly 10,000 homes and torched 233 square miles (603 square kilometers). It is 55 percent contained.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz mobilized 106 firefighters and 20 engines from the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The DNR said local fire districts dispatched additional engines to California, comprising about 93 firefighters.

"With our wildfire year all but over, I’m grateful our firefighters are willing to once again jump to help our neighbors in need," Franz tweeted.

Shoreline Fire along with the rest of WA- Strike 5 was on its way home from the Woolsey Fire near Malibu CA when an... Posted by Shoreline Fire Department on Monday, November 19, 2018

Washington Task Force 1 receiving their final briefing by Cal OES. Our WFR team is expected to arrive home tomorrow at noon. pic.twitter.com/TxZfMCT1BO — Woodinville Fire (@WoodinvilleFire) November 19, 2018

Our crews in #California are on standby now near Green Valley. We are proud of them and look forward to a safe return home. #WaFirefighters pic.twitter.com/wFKUBTiWN4 — East Pierce IAFF3520 (@IAFF3520) November 19, 2018

