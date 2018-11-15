A firefighter from Washington state sustained serious injuries Thursday morning while battling the Woolsey Fire, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP said the firefighter, a Washington male in his 40s, was struck by a civilian vehicle. The incident occurred near Deer Creek on Pacific Coast Highway, near the civilian's residence.

The firefighter suffered severe chest trauma and is now at a California hospital in unknown condition.

CHP said the incident was not a hit-and-run.

#Breaking : A Western Washington firefighter was injured while responding to the #WoolseyFire in Southern California. South Kitsap Fire and Rescue confirms one of their firefighters was hit by a car. The agency reports he was airlifted and has non-life threatening injuries. — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) November 15, 2018

HOW TO HELP: Northwest Response - California Wildfires

© 2018 KING