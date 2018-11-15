A firefighter from Washington state sustained serious injuries Thursday morning while battling the Woolsey Fire, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).
CHP said the firefighter, a Washington male in his 40s, was struck by a civilian vehicle. The incident occurred near Deer Creek on Pacific Coast Highway, near the civilian's residence.
The firefighter suffered severe chest trauma and is now at a California hospital in unknown condition.
CHP said the incident was not a hit-and-run.
