A firefighter from Washington state battling the Woolsey Fire sustained injuries Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The firefighter, a Washington male in his 40s, is part of a deployment from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, the department said Thursday. The firefighter was struck by a civilian vehicle near Deer Creek on Pacific Coast Highway.

The firefighter suffered severe chest trauma and was airlifted to a California hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

"Our focus at this time is on the firefighter, his family, our fire district and our community," the fire department said in a statement.

CHP said the incident was not a hit-and-run.

#Breaking : A Western Washington firefighter was injured while responding to the #WoolseyFire in Southern California. South Kitsap Fire and Rescue confirms one of their firefighters was hit by a car. The agency reports he was airlifted and has non-life threatening injuries. — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) November 15, 2018

HOW TO HELP: Northwest Response - California Wildfires

© 2018 KING