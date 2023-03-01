Washington state ferry service to Sidney, BC not expected to resume before 2030

Washington State Ferries attributed the suspended service to a lack of vessels, specifically, vessels certified to sail internationally.

SEATTLE — The international ferry service connecting Sidney, British Columbia to Anacortes, Washington might not be restored until 2030, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).

WSF attributed the suspended service to a lack of vessels, specifically, Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) vessels, which have additional features and are certified to sail internationally. WSF estimated the service won't be restored until 2030 but said it will continue to explore other opportunities to restore the service sooner.

“This is difficult news to receive. There are certainly economic impacts for our local business community,” said Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith. “At this time, Council and Town staff are turning our attention to the existing ferry terminal lease and the implications associated with this recent announcement.”

The service was originally suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn't yet been restored due to a shortage of crew and the retirement of several other vessels.

WSF said because no vessels were built between 2000 and 2010, its fleet has diminished due to retiring vessels. The Washington State Department of Transportation does not expect the next vessel to be completed until 2027.

Currently, WSF only has one SOLAS vessel certified to sail internationally, the 124-vehicle Chelan, built in 1981, which is scheduled to be retired in 2036.