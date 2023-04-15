Ferry runs aground near Bainbridge Island, leaving over 600 stranded on board

The vessel ran aground, meaning it was lying on or touching the ground under shallow water.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Washington state ferry route is out of service Saturday evening after the vessel ran aground, leaving over 600 people stranded on board.

The Washington State Ferries (WSF) said the M/V Walla Walla was stranded along the Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island at about 4:30 p.m. The vessel ran aground, meaning it was lying on or touching the ground under shallow water.

The Walla Walla was en route from Bremerton to Seattle when it ran aground. Initial indications are that the vessel suffered a generator failure, but an official investigation will be conducted to determine the cause, according to WSF.

The United States Coast Guard said in a tweet just before 8:30 p.m. that passengers are being offloaded onto Kitsap Fast Ferry vessels. The first group of passengers was taken to Bremerton via Kitsap Transit just after 8:30 p.m., according to WSF.

The agency said it is working on a plan for the vehicles onboard so passengers can retrieve them on Sunday at about 9 a.m.

There were 596 passengers and 15 crew members on board, but no injuries were reported, according to WSF.

"So we thought it was a joke," said Debbie O’Neill, a passenger who was on her way to a concert in Seattle. "And then over the intercom, the lights started flickering, flickering on and off."

O'Neill said passengers were told to brace for impact.

"So we had no idea like if we were crashing into another boat, and then we did just crash into like some dry lands," O'Neill said. "So I think the boat just scraped like the bottom because we were in shallow water."

There is no service for the M/V Walla Walla route between Seattle and Bremerton until further notice.

WSF is coordinating with the United States Coast Guard to evacuate a passenger aboard the grounded vessel due to a medical emergency unrelated to the grounding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.