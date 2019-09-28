SEATTLE — Washington State Ferry riders should get ready to pay more.

The first of two fare increases we'll see in less than a year kicks in beginning October 1, 2019.

In August, the Washington State Transportation Commission approved a 2.5% fare increase for cars. Passenger fares will also increase by 2% in October and May. Charges for oversize vehicles on the Anacortes-Sidney B.C. route will increase an extra 5%.

Drivers with standard-sized vehicles between 14 and 22 feet long will pay $15.75 on the Seattle-Bremerton, Seattle-Bainbridge, and Edmonds-Kingston routes; walk-on passengers will pay $8.65. In May, those same drivers will pay $16.40, and walk-on passengers will pay $9.05. In peak season, which is May 1-September 30, drivers will pay $20.40.

In past years the fare hikes have occurred in October, but moving the second-year increase to May allows state ferries to collect an extra $1.5 million revenue, according to the agency.

In addition to fare increases, the transportation commission approved two pilot programs to test out reduced fares for low-income riders and using the Good to Go! system to collect ferry fares electronically.

The reduced fare pilot program would begin in at least 2020 and is contingent on receiving funding from the state Legislature. It would last for three years.

