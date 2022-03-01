Tell first responders your medical condition with new symbols on your state ID

The new medical designations are meant to help first responders better help individuals during emergencies.

SEATTLE — The new year brings new ways to enhance your safety with symbols on your driver’s license or ID card.

Beginning Jan. 1, Washingtonians can choose to add one or more symbols to their ID showing they have a medical condition, developmental disability or are deaf or hard of hearing.

The Washington Department of Licensing (DOL) said these designations could help first responders communicate with individuals during emergencies.

The three new symbols will be added to the front of the license or ID card. Those who would like one of the symbols can simply attest that they have one of the conditions and do not need to show proof.

Those who would like their designations hidden and not visible on their ID can submit the information to show solely on the DOL’s system, which can be accessed by law enforcement.

However, if the designations are not present on your ID or license, medical personnel will need to get the information form law enforcement during an emergency.

Adding the designations to your license or ID is free, and those wishing to replace their cards to add the designation can do so at no charge.

To get the symbols added, you can either mail in a form or schedule an appointment at a licensing office. Those who choose to mail in the form can expect to receive a letter in response confirming that the new designation has been added and that they can order a replacement card.